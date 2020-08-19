Calendar0820 2020

Today

ä TEEN CRAFT KITS will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Who to Include in Your Family Tree,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BOARD OF Commissioners of the Statesboro Housing Authority will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Housing Authority’s Community Room, Cone Homes, Highway 80 East, via conference call. Conference dial-in number: 1-929-205-6099; Meeting ID: 876 4098 8731; Password: 780652. If using a computer, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87640988731?pwd=bkpwamkxKzZvV0I4eklVNzNGOGh6dz09

Friday

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Advanced sign-up is required.



Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “How to Use Heritage Quest,” will be held Aug. 27 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.