Calendar0810 2023

Today

ä PUBLIC HEARING regarding the tentative increase in the millage rate will be held by the Bulloch County Board of Education Thursday at noon in the boardroom of the Central Office, Williams Road.

ä CELL PHONE 101 Class will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Event will be Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Saturday

ä POETRY: SPOKEN Word Event will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Sunday

ä ANNUAL JIM, Tom, Mitch and Rance Hendrix Family Reunion will be held Sunday at the Middleground Community House. Bring a covered dish to be served at 12:30 p.m. Please note change in location. For more information call Thomas Hendrix at (912) 536-7594.

Upcoming Events

ä VIDEO GAMES With Mario will be held Aug. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Event will be held Aug. 15at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club Interest Meeting will be held Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Family Tree Cleaning Up,” will be held Aug. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä PUBLIC HEARING regarding the tentative increase in the millage rate will be held by the Bulloch County Board of Education Aug. 17, one at 9 a.m. and one at 6 p.m., in the boardroom of the Central Office, Williams Road.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12 and older.

ä SENIOR COFFEE & Bingo will be held Aug. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CALLED MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Education to set the millage rate will be held Aug. 18 at noon in the boardroom of the Central Office, Williams Road.

ä FRIENDS OF the Library Book Craft Event will be held Aug. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LEADING BY Reading will be held Aug. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CLASS, “HOW to Use a Flash Drive,” will be held Aug. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Aug. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “Dear Edward.” Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Name Changes in Genealogy,” will be held Aug. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

