Calendar0805 2020

Today

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library is open Monday­–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., with limited building capacity and limited accessibility. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “U.S. Vital Records,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.



Sunday

ä THE JIM, Tom, Mitch and Rance Hendrix Reunion originally planned for Sunday (the second Sunday in August) has been cancelled. For more information call (912) 536-7594.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN BOOK Club for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom/Discord. For ages 12–18. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Creating a Family Tree on Ancestry,” will be held Aug. 13 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.