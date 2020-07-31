Calendar0801 2020

Today

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library is open Monday­–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., with limited building capacity and limited accessibility. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä CITY OF Statesboro Mayor and Council and Commission on Diversity and Inclusion will meet Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

ä CRAFT KITS for Kids will be available for pickup Aug. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11 while supplies last.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “U.S. Vital Records,” will be held Aug. 6 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE JIM, Tom, Mitch and Rance Hendrix Reunion originally planned for Aug. 9 (the second Sunday in August) has been cancelled. For more information call (912) 536-7594.