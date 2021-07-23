Calendar0726 2021

Today

ä ADULT CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup Monday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Craft: DIY Aquarium. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 18 and older.

ä FALL SPORTS’ Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held through Aug. 16 online at www.bullochrec.com and at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sports include football, cheerleading, soccer, archery and volleyball. For more information visit the website or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

Tuesday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 6–11 while supplies last. Craft: Float A Turtle.

Wednesday

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 2–11 while supplies last. Craft: Turtle CD.

Friday

ä FAMILY CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Craft: Save/Feed The Turtles.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.