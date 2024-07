Today ä BACK TO School Clinic will be held Tuesday–Thursday & July 29–30, 3–5 p.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street. Immunizations and hearing/vision/dental screenings will be offered. No appointment necessary. For more information regarding immunization requirements in Georgia visit dph.ga.gov/schoolvaccines. For other questions call (855) 473-4374.