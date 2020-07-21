Calendar0722 2020

Today

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet Wednesday. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12–18.

ä DONATIONS for School Supplies are being accepted Mondays–Fridays, 5–7 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., at 410 South Zetterower Avenue, or Cash App to $ASASouthern. Giveaway will be held July 31. Sponsored by African Students Association of Georgia Southern University and Total Victory & Deliverance Church of Statesboro.

Thursday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN BOOK Club for Statesboro Regional Library will meet July 27 via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä MARKETING STRATEGIES for Small Businesses Class will be held July 28 beginning at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom.

ä THE LOGIC and Accuracy Testing of the Voting Equipment for the Aug. 11th General Primary Run-Off Election will begin July 29 at 8:30 a.m. in the basement of the North Main Annex, North Main Street. Due to limited space, masks are required for those observing and social distancing will be enforced.