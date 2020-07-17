Calendar0720 2020

Today

ä DONATIONS for School Supplies are being accepted Mondays–Fridays, 5–7 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., at 410 South Zetterower Avenue, or Cash App to $ASASouthern. Giveaway will be held July 31. Sponsored by African Students Association of Georgia Southern University and Total Victory & Deliverance Church of Statesboro.

Tuesday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the North Main Annex, 115 North Main Street.

ä COLLABORATING With Google Resources Class will be held Tuesday via Zoom beginning at 2:30 p.m.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.



Wednesday

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet Wednesday. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12–18.

Thursday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.