Calendar0719 2022

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections and Registration will meet Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.



Wednesday

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä GENEALOGY WORKSHOP, “Vital Records Q&A,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Day will be held July 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held July 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.