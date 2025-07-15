Calendar0716 2025

Today ä 11TH ANNUAL Stuff the Bus Back to School Supply Drive 2025 is being held through Wednesday. Donations of school supplies may be placed in collection boxes at the following locations: Morris Bank, CORE Credit Union, Synovus Bank, Queensborough National Bank, Renasant Bank, Citizens Bank of the South, Bulloch First and Bulloch Solutions. For more information contact Lora Cooper at (912) 489-8547, email ed@pcabulloch.org or Carey Cassedy at (912) 489-8475 or email at ccassedy@unitedwaysega.org. Sponsored by Positive Childhood Alliance Bulloch (formerly Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch County) and United Way of Southeast Georgia.