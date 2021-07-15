Calendar0716 2021

Today

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä SOUTHERN POTTERY Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Sunday

ä ANNUAL VICTORIA & Matthew Carter Smith Family Reunion will be held Sunday at the Honey Bowen Building of Statesboro-Bulloch County Recreation Department, Max Lockwood Drive. A short business meeting begins at 12:45 p.m. Bring a basket lunch to be served at 1 p.m.

Upcoming Events

ä ACTIVITY, Tall Tales & Traditional Boats, will be held July 19 at Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, South Main Street, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FALL SPORTS’ Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held July 19–Aug. 16 online at www.bullochrec.com and at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sports include football, cheerleading, soccer, archery and volleyball. For more information visit the website or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup July 20 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 6–11 while supplies last. Craft: Roll A Color.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet July 20 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup July 21 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last. Craft: Around the World Tales.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup July 22 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 2–11 while supplies last. Craft: Three Billy Goats Gruff.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session/Meeting will be held July 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup July 23 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Craft: The Empty Pot.

ä BACK 2 School Giveaway will be held July 24, 2–4 p.m., at The Grace Center, Joyce Street, Whitesville Community. There will be free school supplies, free food and free haircuts. Sponsored by The Grace Center, Bulloch County McKinney-Vento Program and Heavenly Pleasures Barbershop.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.