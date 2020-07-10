Calendar0713 2020

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN BOOK Club for Statesboro Regional Library will meet July 13 via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet July 13 at 3 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä PREPARE YOUR Business Plan Class will be held July 14 via Zoom beginning at 2:30 p.m.

ä AUTHOR Q&A with Briana Cole will be held July 16 via Facebook Live. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held July 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

ä THEWILLIAM H. and Florence Smith Deal Reunion will not be held this month. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the reunion is being planned for Oct. 11 at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church.

ä THE MATTHEW Carter Smith Family Reunion, originally scheduled for July 19, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Ongoing Events

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME is being held on Wednesdays beginning at 10 a.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME is being held on Wednesdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.

ä BEDTIME STORIES will be read on Wednesdays beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–10.

ä SUMMER READING Virtual Performance may be viewed on Thursdays at 10 a.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page.

ä SPANISH STORYTIME will be held on Thursdays beginning at 3:30 p.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–9.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAMS for Statesboro Regional Library will be conducted via Zoom on Thursdays at 4 p.m. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä GRAB-N-Go Craft Pick-up will be held on Fridays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Free kids’ and teen kits available for ages 5–18 while supplies last.