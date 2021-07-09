Calendar0712 2021

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Using County Histories for Genealogy,” will be held Monday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

Tuesday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 6–11 while supplies last. Craft: Dragon Marionette.

Wednesday

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Craft: Beastly Letters. For ages 12–18.

Thursday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 5–11.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 18 and older.



Friday

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä SOUTHERN POTTERY Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä ACTIVITY, Tall Tales & Traditional Boats, will be held July 19 at Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, South Main Street, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup July 20 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 6–11 while supplies last. Craft: Roll A Color.

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup July 21 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last. Craft: Around the World Tales.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.