Calendar0621 2023

Today

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Cemetery Etiquette,” will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä NOTICE: REPAIRS to the bridge on Pulaski Road just east of the Candler County line are being done and scheduled to last approximately two weeks. The road will remain open but with one lane of traffic during most of the work. This may cause traffic delays.

Thursday

ä SPECIAL APPEARANCE by GSU Wildlife will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VR WITH Mario will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club will meet Friday at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TRIVIA WITH Marion will be held June 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS CLUB will meet June 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BLOOD DRIVE will be held June 27, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at Freedom Through Recovery, South Zetterower Avenue. For more information call Sydney at (912) 764-8283.

ä MAGNETIZED PICTURE Frame Workshop will be held June 27 at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CLUB will meet June 27 at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ ART Day will be held June 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 2–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held June 28 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE will be presented by Tim Sonefelt at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN TRIVIA With Marion will be held June 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club will meet June 30 at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

