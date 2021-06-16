Calendar0617 2021

Today

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 5–11.

ä BUY A Leaf Fundraising Event is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. Cost of leaves are as follows: green, $1; orange, $5; red, $10; yellow, $20; and blue/purple, $100 or more. Donations will purchase a vehicle for library outreach and book distribution. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä FAMILY ACTIVITY will be available for pickup Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “OCEARCH Shark Tracker.”

Saturday

ä OUTDOOR BEE Keeper Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages.”

Upcoming Events

ä ADULT TAKE-Out Kit will be available for pickup June 21 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last. Theme: “Sea Shore Jars.”

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet June 21 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup June 22 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Coding.” For ages 6–11.

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup June 23 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Myth Necklace.” For ages 12–18.

ä VIRTUAL TALK with author Stephanie Cooke will be held June 23 in the Community Room of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup June 24 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 2–11 while supplies last. Theme: “Laurel Crown.”

ä KIDS’ STORYTIME will be held June 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 4–11.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session Meeting will be held June 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.