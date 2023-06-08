Calendar0610 2023

Today

ä WORKSHOP on how to make Pipe Cleaner Super Heroes will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BILLY and Florence Deal Family Reunion will be held Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church, Friendship Church Road, beginning at 11–11:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 678-9741.

ä NOTICE: REPAIRS to the bridge on Pulaski Road just east of the Candler County line are being done and scheduled to last approximately two weeks. The road will remain open but with one lane of traffic during most of the work. This may cause traffic delays.

ä REGISTRATION for a Community Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament is now open. Tournament will be held June 17, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Teams of 4–6 people will compete to finish the same 1,000-piece puzzle the fastest. There must be at least one adult on each team. Space limited to 10 teams. Register in person at the library or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä VIDEO GAMES With Mario will be held June 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP, “Candle Making With Bre,” will be held June 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY READER Event with Statesboro Fire Department will be held June 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 4–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ BUTTON Craft will be held June 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE will be presented by Jeffini the Great June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP featuring a local pottery & art studio will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. To sign up (required) or for more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Georgia Salzburgers in Bulloch,” will be presented by Erika Bragg June 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club will meet June 16 at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Intro to DNA at Ebenezer in Rincon,” will be held June 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1:30 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä COMMUNITY JIGSAW Puzzle Tournament will be held June 17, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Teams of 4–6 people will compete to finish the same 1,000-piece puzzle the fastest. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

