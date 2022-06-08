Calendar0609 2022

Today

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Friday

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Democratic Party will meet Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Georgia Southern Golf Course, Golf Club Road. Elections for membership will be held.

Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held June 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet June 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held June 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER CRAFT Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held June 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held June 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY GAMING Activity will be held June 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held June 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.