Calendar0609 2020

Thursday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

Upcoming Events

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held June 16 at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet June 16 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

Ongoing Events

ä PORCH PICKUP is being held at Statesboro Regional Library, Mondays–Fridays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. The building is still closed to the public. For more information call (912) 764-1341 or email ReservesSboro@strl.info.