Calendar0605 2022

Upcoming Events

ä OPENING CEREMONY of the inaugural “Techie Camp” at Willow Hill will be held June 6 at the Outdoor Learning Center at the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center, Willow Hill Road, Portal, beginning at 9 a.m.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held June 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet June 7 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held June 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER CRAFT Activity will be held June 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held June 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held June 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Democratic Party will meet June 11 at 11 a.m. at the Georgia Southern Golf Course, Golf Club Road. Elections for membership will be held.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held June 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held June 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER CRAFT Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.