Calendar0604 2026

Today

ä SPECIAL GUEST Chad Crews will be at Statesboro Regional Library Thursday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Theme: "Dig Into Reading Safari.” For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN SEWING Club will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä REGISTRATION for the Summer Reading Program 2026 is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. Prizes awarded weekly for reading. Program begins June 1. Those interested can register on beanstack. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEA-REX Party will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä DINO JEWELRY Making Activity will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR DIY Fossil Stone Activity will be held June 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY SENSORY Time will be held June 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet June 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves a dinosaur stick puppet. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT WINE Cork Planters Activity will be held June 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER FOSSIL Fun will be held June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FOSSIL STORYTIME & Craft Activity will be held June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL GUEST Sean Driscoll will present “Diggery Digger’s Rock n’ Roar Dino Show” June 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE B.Y.O.B Book Club will meet June 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held June 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held June 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä UKULELE LESSONS will be offered June 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKIE EXCAVATION will be held June 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR DECOUPAGE Napkins Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR STORY Share Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY MUSIC Time will be held June 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet June 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves air-drying a clay dinosaur. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT DINO Planters Activity will be held June 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet June 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER BUILD a Dino Day will be held June 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VOLCANO LAB will be held June 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL GUEST Jeffini will be at Statesboro Regional Library June 18 beginning at 10:30 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN TOTES Activity will be held June 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.