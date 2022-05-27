Calendar0528 2022

Upcoming Events

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed May 30 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will hold a Work Session May 31 at 5 p.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group Meeting will be held June 1 at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

ä TODDLER CRAFT Activity will be held June 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held June 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held June 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity will be held June 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held June 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held June 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held June 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.