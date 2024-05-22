Calendar0523 2024

Today ä GATHER & Grow Program will be presented Thursday, 5:30–6:30p.m., at the Heritage Pavilion at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, Bland Avenue. Program: Xavier Deckard, a Statesboro High School senior, will present his award-winning science fair project which explores how landscape design choices impact the environment. Cost is $20/person, $15 for Garden members and includes program, drinks and hors d'oeuvres. For more information or to RSVP call Becki at (912) 478-1149.