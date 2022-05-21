Calendar0522 2022

Upcoming Events

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet May 23 at 7 p.m. in Carlton Hall of First Presbyterian Church, Fair Road, with Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police chief, as guest speaker. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä TEEN BOOK Club will meet May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä STEM DAY will be held May 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet May 26 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “History & Ethics,” will be held May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered May 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed May 30 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group Meeting will be held June 1 at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.