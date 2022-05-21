Calendar0521 2022

Today

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä FREE USED Clothing Distribution will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., in the parish hall of Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Country Club Road.

ä WOMEN’S WELLNESS Summit – Passport to Total Wellness will be held Saturday, noon–3 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. There will be workshops on financial health, the importance of health screenings, the Bulloch County Bookbus, a free lunch and more. Sponsored by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc, Lambda Pi Sigma Chapter.

Upcoming Events

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet May 23 at 7 p.m. in Carlton Hall of First Presbyterian Church, Fair Road, with Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police chief, as guest speaker. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä TEEN BOOK Club will meet May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä STEM DAY will be held May 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet May 26 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “History & Ethics,” will be held May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered May 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed May 30 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group Meeting will be held June 1 at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.