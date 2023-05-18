Calendar0519 2023

Today

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä BIRD/BYRD Family Reunion, descendants of Wiley Bird Jr. and William J. Bird, will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Bring a covered dish tea and desserts. Paper products will be provided. For more information call (912) 678-2608.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Saturday at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12–18.

ä KIDS’ COOKBOOK Club will meet Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä STATESBORO FIRE District Committee will meet May 22 at 2:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä CHESS CLUB will meet May 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CLUB will meet May 23 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held May 24 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FREE OUTREACH Event will be held May 27, noon–4 p.m., in the parking lot of Wisdom Tires, Northside Drive East. There will be free food and drinks. For more information call (912) 314-8992.

ä COOKBOOK CLUB will meet May 27 at Statesboro Regional Library at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Digital Walking Tour,” will be held May 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet May 27 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.