Calendar0519 2020

Today

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

Wednesday

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

Thursday

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

Upcoming Events

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 27 at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 28 at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held May 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.