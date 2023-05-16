Calendar0517 2023

Today

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11.

Thursday

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä BIRD/BYRD Family Reunion, descendants of Wiley Bird Jr. and William J. Bird, will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Bring a covered dish tea and desserts. Paper products will be provided. For more information call (912) 678-2608.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Saturday at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12–18.

ä KIDS’ COOKBOOK Club will meet Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä STATESBORO FIRE District Committee will meet May 22 at 2:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä CHESS CLUB will meet May 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CLUB will meet May 23 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held May 24 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKBOOK CLUB will meet May 27 at Statesboro Regional Library at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Digital Walking Tour,” will be held May 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet May 27 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.