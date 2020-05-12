Calendar0513 2020

Thursday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

Upcoming Events

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 19 at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 19 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 20 at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 21 at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.