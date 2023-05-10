Calendar0511 2023

Today

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Thursday for training.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road. Please note: May’s Work Session is cancelled due to graduation ceremonies.

Friday

ä GENEALOGY Program will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. A program will be presented on The Salzburger Society. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

Saturday

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOOK CRAFT will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TBC: BLOOD Drive will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä REGISTRATION for the Summer Reading Program 2023 will begin May 15 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä EXECUTIVE BOARD Meeting of Action Pact will be held May 15 at 10 a.m. at Sarah’s in the City, Golden Isles West, Baxley, Ga. For more information visit www.myactionpact.org.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet May 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet May 15 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fair Road. Kathy Durden, member, will share news from the recent NAMI State Conference. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Understanding U.S. Census Records,” will be held May 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 16 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 16 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held May 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be held May 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held May 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BIRD/BYRD Family Reunion, descendants of Wiley Bird Jr. and William J. Bird, will be held May 20, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Bring a covered dish tea and desserts. Paper products will be provided. For more information call (912) 678-2608.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet May 20 at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12–18.

ä KIDS’ COOKBOOK Club will meet May 20 at Statesboro Regional Library at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.