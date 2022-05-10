Calendar0511 2022

Today

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Meeting will include honoring the 2022 scholarship winners, installing the 2022-2023 officers and holding a memorial for deceased retired educators. Cost of lunch is $13.50. Masks are optional. For more information call (912) 587-5957.



Thursday

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Thursday for Staff Development. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Friday

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.



Upcoming Events

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin May 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For all ages.

ä COOKING DEMONSTRATION will be held May 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 17 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 167 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä MILL CREEK Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet May 17, 6–7 p.m., at Ole Times Restaurant. Adam Bazemore will present, “Old Hickory’s Revolutionary Roots,” a story about Andrew Jackson and his family’s involvement in the War for Independence.

ä BULLOCH BOARD Meeting will be held May 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held May 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held May 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.