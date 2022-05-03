Calendar0504 2022

Today

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Luetta Moore Park building, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, for a covered dish luncheon and install new officers. Members asked to bring a vegetable, salad or dessert; meat and tea provided. Cost is $6. RSVP by May 2 by calling and/or leaving a message to include your dish for Emily Sproul at (304) 377-8112 or email her at emilysarcher@gmail.com.

ä TEEN CRAFT Day will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä TRIIP TIPS will be presented May 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet May 9 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet May 9 at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12 and older.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 10 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street. Purpose: to review the proposed City of Statesboro Fiscal Year 2023 Budget.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet May 11 at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Meeting will include honoring the 2022 scholarship winners, installing the 2022-2023 officers and holding a memorial for deceased retired educators. Cost of lunch is $13.50. Masks are optional. For more information call (912) 587-5957.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed May 12 for Staff Development. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.