Calendar0412 2022

Today

ä FREE ORAL Cancer Screenings will be offered Tuesday–Wednesday. Hours: Tuesday, 2:30–4 p.m., at McCook’s Pharmacy, Highway 80 East; Wednesday, 3:30–5 p.m., at Walker Pharmacy & Boutique, Brampton Road. April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month.

ä MARVIN PITTMAN High School Class of 1972 50th Class Reunion is being planned. Classmates’ contact information is needed. For more information and/or to share contact info with the planning committee, call (912) 687-5549.

Wednesday

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Assumptions in Genealogy,” will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.



Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

Upcoming Events

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin April 18 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information, inquire at the front desk.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held April 19 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet April 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TEEN BOOK Club will meet April 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Finding A Grave Updates,” will be held April 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held April 21 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered April 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä 2ND ANNUAL Tulip Trot, a Parkinson’s disease informational expo and virtual community walk, will be held April 30, 9 a.m.–noon, on Womack Field of Statesboro High School, Lester Road. There will be informational booths, exercise sessions, music, entertainment and more. Participants will walk around the track to wrap up the event. Cost is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.,

at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.