Calendar0407 2022

Today

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at the Luetta Moore Park building, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Ancestors on Parade,” will be presented by chapter members.

ä MARVIN PITTMAN High School Class of 1972 50th Class Reunion is being planned. Classmates’ contact information is needed. For more information and/or to share contact info with the planning committee, call (912) 687-5549.

Saturday

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Saturday at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12 and older.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet April 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä COOKING DEMONSTRATION with Chef Patrick will be held April 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FREE ORAL Cancer Screenings will be offered April 12–13. Hours: Tuesday, 2:30–4 p.m., at McCook’s Pharmacy, Highway 80 East; Wednesday, 3:30–5 p.m., at Walker Pharmacy & Boutique, Brampton Road. April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held April 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held April 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä 2ND ANNUAL Tulip Trot, a Parkinson’s disease informational expo and virtual community walk, will be held April 30, 9 a.m.–noon, on Womack Field of Statesboro High School, Lester Road. There will be informational booths, exercise sessions, music, entertainment and more. Participants will walk around the track to wrap up the event. Cost is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.,

at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.