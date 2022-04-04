Calendar0405 2022

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä MARVIN PITTMAN High School Class of 1972 50th Class Reunion is being planned. Classmates’ contact information is needed. For more information and/or to share contact info with the planning committee, call (912) 687-5549.



Wednesday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at the Luetta Moore Park building, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Ancestors on Parade,” will be presented by chapter members.

Saturday

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Saturday at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12 and older.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet April 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä COOKING DEMONSTRATION with Chef Patrick will be held April 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FREE ORAL Cancer Screenings will be offered April 12–13. Hours: Tuesday, 2:30–4 p.m., at McCook’s Pharmacy, Highway 80 East; Wednesday, 3:30–5 p.m., at Walker Pharmacy & Boutique, Brampton Road. April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.,

at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.