Calendar0328 2021

Today

ä ORDERS for the Mary Kay Fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch County may be placed through Sunday at www.marykay.com/haleyhill8. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the HSSBC. For more information call or text Haley Brannen at (912) 425-9403.

Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup April 1 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11.

ä ADULT CRAFT Project: DIY String Easter Eggs will be available for pickup April 1 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet April 1 at 2:30 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Program: Kim Billings, director, Safe Haven Public Relations and Legal Services, will present a program about Safe Haven.

ä ADULT DIY Project: Bunny Gnome will be held April 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341 or email lillianw@strl.info.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet April 5 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.