Calendar0321 2023

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä STEM CLUB will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE MILL Creek Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet Tuesday, 6–7 p.m., at Ole Times Restaurant, Northside Drive East. The program, “It All Started at a Bar, Savannah,” will be presented by Dr. John Derden.

ä POKEMON GRASS Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will be held on Tuesdays through April 25, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For ages K–5th grade students. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu. Program is free to participate, but donations are appreciated.

Wednesday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Budget Retreat will be held Wednesday–Thursday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Location: 1332 Southern Drive, Statesboro.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Wednesday at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä GENEALOGY Program will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. with Tamika Strong as guest speaker. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

Saturday

ä AUTHOR MEET & Greet will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Clean Gravestones at Ebenezer,” will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

Upcoming Events

ä CHESS & Community Event will be held March 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPIRIT NIGHT, to benefit Statesboro Regional Library, will be held March 29, 5–8 p.m., at Mellow Mushroom. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Cleaning Gravestones Demonstration,” will be held March 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä STATESBORO HIGH School Class of 1973’s 50th Class Reunion will be held April 17. The deadline to RSVP is April 10. For more information email Bonnie at bon_w1@yahoo.com.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.