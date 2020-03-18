Calendar0319 2020

Today

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Preserving Family History,” scheduled for Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION scheduled for Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled.

Friday

ä WINTER READING Challenge Party scheduled for Friday at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 Meeting scheduled for Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fordham’s Farmhouse, Highway 80 East, has been cancelled.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Schools Employee Recruitment Fair scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will not meet Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä SPHERO RACES scheduled for Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled.

ä VERY HUNGRY Caterpillar Anniversary Celebration will be held Saturday, 2–4 p.m., at Books-A-Million, Statesboro. Activities include a story time.

ä DRAW IT!: Movement & Action Day scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.

Upcoming Events

ä EAGLE TIME: Meme Monday scheduled for March 23 at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled.



ä HOBBIT ADVENTURE scheduled for March 23 at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled.

ä RESTORING the Breach M.E. First Tutoring scheduled for March 24 at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Share & Compare,” scheduled for March 25 at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled.