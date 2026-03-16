Calendar0317 2026

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held Tuesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Wednesday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Budget Retreat will be held Wednesday–Thursday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Location: 1332 Southern Drive, Statesboro.

Thursday

ä BINGO will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä LIFE SKILLS Chapter Two: Getting Into Business will be offered Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 16–21. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro’s Annual Council Retreat will be held Friday–Saturday at the Augusta Marriott, Tenth Street, Augusta, Ga. The retreat begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday and will conclude at noon on Saturday. The retreat will be facilitated by Michael Hourihan with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held March 23 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BOOK-BINDING Basics Class will be held March 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Understanding Census Records,” will be held Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held March 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä PRESENTATION on falls and home safety will be held March 25 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held March 25 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT GENEALOGY Club will meet March 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held March 26 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held March 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet March 26 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held March 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet March 27 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TECH HELP will be offered March 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held March 30 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CONSTELLATION CRAFT Activity will be held March 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COLORING CONTEST will be held March 31 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.