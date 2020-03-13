Calendar0314 2020

Today

ä CITY COUNCIL Retreat will be held through Saturday at the Marriott Augusta, Augusta, beginning at 9 a.m.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons Adventurers League will meet Saturday, 1–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12 and up.

ä BOOK CLUB will meet Saturday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä DISNEY DAY will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 5–11.

Upcoming Events

ä READING TO Rover Event will be held March 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

ä STATESBORO EXCHANGE Club will meet March 17, noon–1 p.m., at Uncle Shug’s on Main, South Main Street. For more information call Ginger Larrabee at (912) 237-2512.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held March 17 at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 17 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä CRAFT, “MAKE a Circuit: Little Bits & Snap Circuits,” will be held March 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 6–11.

ä AMERICAN CANCER Society Cancer/Caregiver Support Group Meeting will be held March 17 at 6 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67.

ä THE MILL Creek Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet March 17, 6–7 p.m., at Fordham’s Farmhouse. Program, “My Irish Ancestors,” will be presented by Hu Daughtry at 6:30 p.m.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held March 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 3–8.

ä LITTLE ONES’ Playtime will be held March 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 0–5.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Preserving Family History,” will be held March 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m.

ä WINTER READING Challenge Party will be held March 20, 3:30–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Schools Employee Recruitment Fair will be held March 21, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro High School, Lester Road. For more information visit www.bullochschools.org/jobs.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet March 21 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä SPHERO RACES will be held March 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m.

ä VERY HUNGRY Caterpillar Anniversary Celebration will be held March 21, 2–4 p.m., at Books-A-Million, Statesboro. Activities include a story time.

ä DRAW IT!: Movement & Action Day will be held March 21, 3–4:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.