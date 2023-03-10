Calendar0311 2023

Today

ä DR. SEUSS Read Aloud will be held Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ COOKBOOK Club will meet Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–12.

ä OPENING for “The Waters of Ghana Reach to America” Exhibit will be held Saturday, 1–4 p.m., at the Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center, Willow Hill Road, Portal. There will be various speakers from Georgia Southern University as guests. For more information call (912) 800-1467 or visit museum@willowhillheritage.org.

ä POKEMON GRASS Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will be held on Tuesdays through April 25, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For ages K–5th grade students. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu. Program is free to participate, but donations are appreciated.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections and Registration will meet March 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held March 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held March 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held March 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held March 16 at noon in the conference room of the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Volunteer for Find a Grave,” will be held March 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held March 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro’s Annual Council Retreat will be held March 17–18 at the Jekyll Island Ocean Club, Jekyll Island, Ga. The retreat begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday and will conclude at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The retreat will be facilitated by Michael Hourihan with the Carl Vinson School of Government.

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held March 18 at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä EXECUTIVE BOARD Meeting of Action Pact will be held March 20 at 10 a.m. at Sarah’s in the City, Golden Isles West, Baxley, Ga. For more information visit www.myactionpact.org.

ä THE MILL Creek Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet March 21, 6–7 p.m., at Ole Times Restaurant, Northside Drive East. The program, “It All Started at a Bar, Savannah,” will be presented by Dr. John Derden.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held March 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä STATESBORO HIGH School Class of 1973’s 50th Class Reunion will be held April 17. The deadline to RSVP is April 10. For more information email Bonnie at bon_w1@yahoo.com.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.