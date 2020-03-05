Calendar0306 2020

Today

ä DEADLINE to RSVP for the Retired Educators Association (BREA) Meeting is Friday. The meeting will be held March 11 at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Attendees should RSVP to Becky Renfroe at renfroebecky@gmail.com or (912) 531-9483. Cost is $13.50.

Saturday

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä ANNUAL TRASH to Treasure First Saturday Open Air Market will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at The History Museum, West Vertia Street, Metter. Hosted by the Candler County Historical Society. No charge for vendor spaces. For more information call (912) 314-1536.

ä FAMILY BILINGUAL Storytime (Spanish) will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11:30 a.m. For ages 3–9.

ä WHO’S THE Werewolf?, an interactive game, will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.



Upcoming Events

ä TECH HELP will be offered March 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Intro to Genealogy,” will be held March 10, 3–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä M.E. FIRST Tutoring will be offered March 10, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä BABYTIME will be held March 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held March 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet March 11 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä M.E. FIRST Tutoring will be offered March 12, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held March 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held March 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road.

ä BUILD IT Day (Legos, K’Nex, blocks) will be held March 13, 3–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä ADULT BINGO will be held March 13 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä CITY COUNCIL Retreat will be held March 13–14 at the Marriott Augusta, Augusta, beginning at 9 a.m.