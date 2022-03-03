Calendar0304 2022

Today

ä EXHIBIT, “SHE Has a Name,” a fashion exhibit honoring influential black women of Georgia, will be on display through March 28 in the first floor gallery of the Interdisciplinary Academic Building, Georgia Southern University campus. Presented by the School of Human Ecology/Fashion Merchandising & Apparel Design.

Saturday

ä DRIVE-THRU Fund Drive to benefit Ukrainian Relief will be held Saturday, 8–11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Those donating $5 or more will receive a thank you gift, while supplies last. All proceeds will go to UMCOR Ukrainian Relief.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin March 7 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information, inquire at the front desk.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet March 7 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 128.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Finding Female Ancestors,” will be held March 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet March 9 at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Program topic: “Human Trafficking With Dr. Karen Lambie.” CDC guidelines will be followed. Cost of lunch is $13.50. For more information call (912) 587-5957.

ä TOWN OF Register Council Meeting will be held March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Register Voting Precinct.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet March 12 at 3 pm. At Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.