Upcoming Events ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will begin Feb. 25, 4–5 p.m., and will continue for eight weeks. Meet under the Heritage Pavilion at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University. Program is free to participate, but donations are appreciated. For more information or to register contact Kathy at (912) 478-1507 or email: ktucker@georgiasouthern.edu.