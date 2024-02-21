Calendar0222 2024

Today

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Genealogy & NPE’s,” will be held Thursday in the Computer Lab of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BLACK HISTORY Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä DPH CHILD Passenger Safety Class will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä AUTHOR Q&A with Dee Cone will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR MATINEE will be shown Feb. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LEADING BY Reading: Storytime & Tour will be held Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM TOY Lab will be held Feb. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Feb. 28 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY TRIVIA With Marion will be held Feb. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä DEMON SLAYER Scavenger Hunt will be held March. 1–30 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MUSIC & MOVEMENT Storytime will be held March 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held March 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) Meeting will be held March 4 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Genealogy Basics for Beginners & Advanced,” will be held March 5 in the Computer Lab of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet March 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet March 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business meeting will follow the meal. Program, “DAR Schools,” will be presented by Amy Lawson, second vice regent, Georgia State DAR. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will he held on Thursdays March 7–May 2, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For grades K–5. Free to participate, but donations appreciated.

Ongoing Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information or to RSVP call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held the last Thursday of each month in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information or to RSVP call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä SENIOR YOGA is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information or to RSVP call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204. Cost is $50/month or $15/class.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “M.E. FIRST” Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.