Calendar0219 2021

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Burkhalter Road.

Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup Feb. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup Feb. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä TODDLER STORYTIME will be held Feb. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be practiced.

ä BINGO will be played Feb. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library. Social-distancing will be practiced.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.