Calendar0213 2021

Upcoming Events

ä CLOSED: Statesboro Regional Library will be closed Feb. 15 for President’s Day.

ä ADULT DIY Project: Heart Bag Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Feb. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For adults.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the North Main Annex, 115 North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä URBAN REDEVELOPMENT Agency will meet Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street. The mayor will deliver his 2021 State of the City Address prior to the meeting.

ä CAREER FAIR will be hosted by Bulloch County Feb. 17, 3–7 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. For more information visit www.bullochcounty.net or call (912) 764-6245.

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Feb. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18.

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. Detailed meeting information and Zoom invitation will be sent to attendees.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.