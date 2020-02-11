Calendar0213 2020

Today

ä TUTORING will be offered Thursday, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Thursday, 6–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä FOOD for Fines, exchange up to five unexpired, nonperishable food items for overdue fines, up to $5 maximum, will be held through Feb. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library.

Friday

ä PERLER BEAD Craft will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12 and older. Sign-up required.

ä VALENTINE’S DAY Party will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fordham’s Farmhouse, Highway 80 East.

ä “IF THESE Cemeteries Could Talk,” a series of free African American cemetery tours, will continue Saturday. Meet at Thomas Grove Missionary Baptist Church, East Olliff Street, at 8:30 a.m. to travel to A.C. Dunlap Memorial Cemetery, formerly the Colored People Cemetery, East Olliff Street. For more information call Dr. Gayle Jackson at (912) 800-1467.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä FAMILY BILINGUAL Storytime (en Espanol) will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11:30 a.m. For ages 2–9.

ä WINTER NATURE Hike will be held Saturday, 10–11 a.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Spring. Cost is $5 for parking.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons Adventurers League will meet Saturday, 1–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12 and up.

ä BOOK CLUB for Adults will meet Saturday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä CIVIL WAR Cooking Demonstration will be held Saturday, 2–3 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park Campground, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Cost is $4 and $5 for parking.

Upcoming Events

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Trustees Facilities Committee will meet Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the Trustee Room of Statesboro Regional Library.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TEEN MACRAME Class will be held Feb. 18, 5–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä AMERICAN CANCER Society Cancer/Caregiver Support Group Meeting will be held Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME & Playtime will be held Feb. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 0–8.

ä VIDEO DANCE Day will be held Feb. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 10–16.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Trustees will meet Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. in the Trustee Room of Statesboro Regional Library.

ä BUILD IT Day will be held Feb. 20, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 5–12.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Find A Grave,” a website tutorial, will be presented Feb. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FREE Tax Aide Program will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. First come, first served. Sponsored by AARP Foundation and IRS. For more information visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.