Calendar0210 2024

Today

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BLACK HISTORY Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour & Trivia will be held Feb. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections and Registration will meet Feb. 12 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POSITIVE PARENTING Workshop will be held Feb. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GEORGIA DAY will be celebrated by Archibald Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR with a luncheon Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Heights Country Club, Country Club Road. Betty Harrah, Georgia state regent, will be guest speaker. To make a reservation (required) call or text Emily Sproul at (304) 377-8112. Cost is $30/person and payment may be made at the door. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä WELLNESS WORKSHOP: Galentine’s Event will be held Feb. 15 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For ladies only. For more information or to RSVP call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page.

ä MOVEMENT & MUSIC Storytime will be held Feb. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Feb. 21 in the Kids’ Craft Activity Room of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Genealogy & NPE’s,” will be held Feb. 22 in the Computer Lab of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held Feb. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Feb. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DPH CHILD Passenger Safety Class will be held Feb. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä AUTHOR Q&A with Dee Cone will be held Feb. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information or to RSVP call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held the last Thursday of each month in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information or to RSVP call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä SENIOR YOGA is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information or to RSVP call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204. Cost is $50/month or $15/class.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “M.E. FIRST” Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.