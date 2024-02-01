Calendar0202 2024

Today

ä BLACK HISTORY Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POETRY SLAM & Paint Event, held in honor of Black History Month, will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) Meeting will be held Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Genealogy & RE-search,” will be held Feb. 6 in the Computer Lab of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Feb. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour & Trivia will be held Feb. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POSITIVE PARENTING Workshop will be held Feb. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page.

Ongoing Events

ä YOGA is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Community Commons Building at The Lodge at Bethany, Bethany Way, beginning at 10 a.m. Cost is $50/month or $15/class.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “M.E. FIRST” Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.