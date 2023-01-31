Calendar0201 2023

Today

ä PINK POKEMON Scavenger Hunt will begin Wednesday and will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FOOD FOR Fines will be held the month of February at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. One item equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted.



Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Program, “Hindman Settlement School: Our DAR School in Kentucky,” will be presented by Will Anderson, representative of Hindman.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Researching With Nicknames,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.



Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Feb. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BILINGUAL STORYTIME will be held Feb. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Feb. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.